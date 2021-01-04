Sign up
303 / 365
Last moon shot of 2020
Shoot for the moon, even if you miss it you'll land among the stars ✨
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
303
photos
26
followers
75
following
83% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
29th December 2020 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
January 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
