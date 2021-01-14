Sign up
313 / 365
Dogs having more fun than hoomans at the moment
Playday on a very cold misty morning. Thankyou for all recent responses to my pics... Much appreciated 🙃
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
313
photos
26
followers
74
following
85% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th January 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
