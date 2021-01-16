Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
315 / 365
Don't usually get pics of these.
Think it's a house sparrow and they are pretty birds with nice coloured feathers
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
315
photos
26
followers
74
following
86% complete
View this month »
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2021 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got one now!! great capture!
January 16th, 2021
Chantelle Sheard
@dutchothotmailcom
thankyou very much 🙂 I'm soo happy it's a new year and I can refocus on photos again. Last year went a bit downhill lol.... Loads of gaps 🙄
January 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close