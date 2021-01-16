Previous
Don't usually get pics of these. by baileyadam
315 / 365

Don't usually get pics of these.

Think it's a house sparrow and they are pretty birds with nice coloured feathers
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got one now!! great capture!
January 16th, 2021  
Chantelle Sheard
@dutchothotmailcom thankyou very much 🙂 I'm soo happy it's a new year and I can refocus on photos again. Last year went a bit downhill lol.... Loads of gaps 🙄
January 16th, 2021  
