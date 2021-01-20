Previous
LTT by baileyadam
319 / 365

LTT

Another of my fave birds up there with the Robin.... Long tailed tits. Just adorable 🙂
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
