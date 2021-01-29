Sign up
Muscle man
Angry squirrel.... He looks like a boxer 🥊Quite threatening "Who's in charge of the monkey nuts round here?"
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
garden
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pose. Love it. Fav
January 29th, 2021
