Muscle man by baileyadam
329 / 365

Muscle man

Angry squirrel.... He looks like a boxer 🥊Quite threatening "Who's in charge of the monkey nuts round here?"
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great pose. Love it. Fav
January 29th, 2021  
