334 / 365
Winter walks month
It's very ice to be using 365 project 🙂
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
macro
Ron
ace
Outstanding detail! It really shows the crystalline structure of the ice pieces, especially the nice way you caught the lighting. It ALMOST makes me miss winter. Almost. :-)
February 3rd, 2021
