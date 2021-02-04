Previous
Winter walks 4 by baileyadam
Winter walks 4

B&W giant flower head.. Not sure what plant it is. Looks more like a mini tree
4th February 2021

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice POV.
February 4th, 2021  
