336 / 365
Winter walks
Had a break in hiding as I heard voices and call me daft but I get nervous with people around sometimes... In this case I'm glad I did to get this photo 📸
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
10
2
365
Canon EOS 550D
25th January 2021 12:08pm
sky
reflections
winter
clouds
river
sunshine
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
February 5th, 2021
Chantelle Sheard
@wakelys
thankyou. Is a beautiful scenery. I love the colours of the sky 🙂
February 5th, 2021
