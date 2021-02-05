Previous
Next
Winter walks by baileyadam
336 / 365

Winter walks

Had a break in hiding as I heard voices and call me daft but I get nervous with people around sometimes... In this case I'm glad I did to get this photo 📸
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
February 5th, 2021  
Chantelle Sheard
@wakelys thankyou. Is a beautiful scenery. I love the colours of the sky 🙂
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise