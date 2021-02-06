Sign up
337 / 365
Ice ice baby
Patterns in the frozen puddles. I can see what looks like a penguins face... Pingu 🐧🙂
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
26th January 2021 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
cold
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool!
February 6th, 2021
