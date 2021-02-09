Previous
My little snow pumpkin. by baileyadam
340 / 365

My little snow pumpkin.

Fun in the snow doggy style. It's very Halloween/Christmas. Good combo but it's a very warm jumper he got as a present not last Christmas, the Christmas before and it suits him 😉🐶🎁🎃
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
