341 / 365
2nd fun in the snow day
A lot more than yesterday. And it's still coming for the next couple of days apparently. I love it and Bailey still absolutely loves it. His nose covered in snow 😊
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
Tags
snow
dog
ball
