343 / 365
Snow Bailey
Last Bailey in the snow shot... Then back to birdies and snowscapes. Baileys had a blast in the snow. I love this one 🐶
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
0
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
343
photos
27
followers
74
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
