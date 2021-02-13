Sign up
344 / 365
Snow by the river
Went on a little adventure alone in the snow and got a little snap happy. Also got lost and something was stopping me going home. Was a strange feeling but pretty place to get lost in but I'm glad I'm home now lol
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
344
photos
27
followers
74
following
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
AUM-L29
Taken
11th February 2021 3:32pm
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
sunrise
,
snowscape
