Flightplan by baileyadam
346 / 365

Flightplan

Found a giant bird feeder someone put there. There was also a birdhouse on every tree. Great place for photos. Just took a little explore to find it up a hill in the snow.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
94% complete

