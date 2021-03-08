Previous
Grey heron by baileyadam
Grey heron

Watching over things like a boss. Think he's stood on one leg and he was really high up.. Don't think I seen one that high up before 🙂
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
