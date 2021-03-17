Previous
Hi I'm rubbish at titling the photos 😂 by baileyadam
Photo 376

Hi I'm rubbish at titling the photos 😂

This is the area that I'm picking up the rubbish that has been thrown from the road and pavement. The little blackbird I seen digging worms won't have to dig through the rubbish anymore and you can see that flower properly now 🌺
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
