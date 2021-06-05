Previous
Minuit (French meaning midnight) by baileyadam
Minuit (French meaning midnight)

My socialisation bunny... Trying to get him calmer less nervous around people. Didn't take more than couple weeks. Like all our bunnies he has lots of personality and is very cute 🐰♥️
5th June 2021

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
