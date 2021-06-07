Previous
At the train station by baileyadam
Photo 458

At the train station

Massive grot spot 🚮 and we've finished clearing it last week... Finally. I get distracted easily by taking photos haha
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
126% complete

