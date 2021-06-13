Previous
Next
2 for price of 1 by baileyadam
Photo 463

2 for price of 1

Swallow and duckling in the same photo... Just a lucky coincidence 🍀 ❤️
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise