Snowy scene by the river by baileyadam
Snowy scene by the river

As soon as the snow came the roads got quieter so went for a walk 🌨️😊❄️
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 2 and I'm loving it 🙂
KV ace
Pretty scene.
November 29th, 2021  
