Female Goosander by baileyadam
Photo 573

Female Goosander

1st times I'd ever seen one... Eat mainly fish, including young salmon, eels and young trout... Also small mammals and insects 🙂
Yes I took my British birds book with me to Northumberland for identification 📖🐦
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... This is Year 3 and I'm loving it 🙂
156% complete

