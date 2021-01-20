Previous
Saskatoon, SK by bajoni
20 / 365

Saskatoon, SK

Opened in 1935, the Châteauesque-styled Delta Bessborough hotel is 58.5-metre-tall (192 ft), containing 10 floors. The Bessborough is considered one of Canada's grand railway hotels.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Bajoni

@bajoni
