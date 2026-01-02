Previous
L1000661 by balbaugh
4 / 365

L1000661

2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Bruce Albaugh

@balbaugh
I live in the historic city of Frederick Maryland, with my wife and our dog Zoey. We raised six children (all boys), who are now...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact