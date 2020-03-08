Previous
Next
La Pedrera in Barcelona by bambilee
Photo 2892

La Pedrera in Barcelona

This is Casa Mila (La Pedrera by Gaudi) in Barcelona. Taken on the rooftop, these are air shafts.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

bambi conway

@bambilee
Every day I'm taking a photo with my droid.
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise