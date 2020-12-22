Sign up
Photo 2918
Kew Gardens
I went to Kew Gardens with my daughter because it was an outdoor activity possible during a tier 4 lockdown in London.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
0
0
bambi conway
@bambilee
Every day I'm taking a photo with my droid.
Tags
pandemic
,
londom
