Photo 2925
Mark Bolan shrine
I educated Rhys and Violet on T Rex and Mark Bolan. They said "hey I've heard this song!"
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
bambi conway
@bambilee
Every day I'm taking a photo with my droid.
Views
4
365
Pixel 3a
30th December 2020 4:12pm
n
,
rock
,
roll
