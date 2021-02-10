Previous
Another Kona sunset by bambilee
Photo 2940

Another Kona sunset

My routine is to go watch the sun set over the ocean.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

bambi conway

@bambilee
Every day I'm taking a photo with my droid.
