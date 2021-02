kahalu'u beach

I've been snorkeling here almost every day and it's shocking how disrespectful some people are. Today I had to yell at someone for stepping on the reef and another idiot tried and almost succeeded in picking up a sea turtle that swam by. I told him you're not supposed to touch them and all he had to say was that he was surprised at how slow they are. Sometimes I hate people. I feel like I'm the hall monitor of snorkeling.