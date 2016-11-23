Previous
The Thinking Man... by bankmann
The Thinking Man...

The thinking man
is thinking all that he can,
all the live-long day,
pondering on a bed of hay,
thinking all about nothing,
mind quietly frothing,
to the gentle sound of his snores...
Bankmann

@bankmann
