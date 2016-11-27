Previous
Next
Norby Kirke ('Norby Church') by bankmann
Photo 1612

Norby Kirke ('Norby Church')

The church is from 1826.
I was baptised there in 1967.
It looks a lot better on the inside.
Taken on the 30th.
27th November 2016 27th Nov 16

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise