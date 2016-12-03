Recipe For Disaster...

*sigh...*



I kinda miss this guy... I found the manual remote release for a very affordable price and thought that it was a good idea. Turned out, it was not. AT ALL. The 'needle' that goes into the camera's release button turned out to be far too long, and as I pressed it while trying out a pinhole lens, the top plate on the camera was lifted off the camera, and the shutter release mechanism was damaged. That happened in January 2016.



R.I.P. Cosina CT-1A - Rest In Pieces.