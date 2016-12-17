Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1627
Shadows On Miller's Street
Sunshine in Møllergata ('Miller's Street') in central Oslo.
Filler from April same year.
17th December 2016
17th Dec 16
0
0
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3101
photos
53
followers
70
following
805% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-5
Taken
12th April 2016 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
shadows
,
sunshine
,
oslo
,
møllergata
Leave a Comment
