Zombie Clerk (I) by bankmann
Zombie Clerk (I)

Not a master of bad poetry.
But a smasher of fine pottery.
Wanting to win the lottery.
Always failing to spin the rotary.
8th February 2017 8th Feb 17

Bankmann

