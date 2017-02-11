Sign up
Photo 1661
Cro-Magnon Modern Split Delta
... and when you mess around with ETSOOI, you sometimes end up in places you never expected. Here the picture folded in on itself and did a colour split.
11th February 2017
11th Feb 17
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3067
photos
52
followers
69
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-WX100
Taken
10th February 2017 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
failure
,
selfie
,
etsooi
,
cro-magnon
