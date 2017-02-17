Previous
Hear Ye! Hear Me! by bankmann
Hear Ye! Hear Me!

Hear Ye! Hear Me!
I shall loudly, and fairly proudly,
declare my poem, an ode to phoney!

Love me! Love me!
You shall adore, and never bore me,
for I'm the world's biggest phoney!
17th February 2017

Bankmann

Photo Details

