Photo 1668
Well, This Sucks...!
They said i was an accident.
But he was smiling all the time, wasn't he?
18th February 2017
18th Feb 17
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
13th February 2017 1:45am
Tags
accident
,
play
,
fisherman
,
sailor
,
vacuum
,
mobil
,
this sucks
