Me, By S.W.B.
Me, By S.W.B.

I'm uploading this in the summer of 2020.

I got a bit shocked, seeing how hollow-cheeked I was in March of 2017. I look emancipated - and worried. But I know I didn't feel that way.
19th March 2017

Bankmann

@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
