Apple AAE Fail

Of all the dumb ideas in 2017...!

With little warning - to the wider public, at least - Apple decided to enter a new graphics file format on its handheld devices. At the time it was introduced, very few programs, if any at all, supported the format. If you edited your pics on tour phone, you were screwed. Not even Apple's own software seemed to offer support at the time.



I've wasted very little time on the format since.