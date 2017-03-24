Previous
Next
Not Done Yet by bankmann
Photo 1674

Not Done Yet

I was born long ago
I am the chosen I'm the one
I have come to save the day
And I won't leave until I'm done

- Lenny Ktavitz, 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'


I'm still finding and uploading stuff I missed earlier...
24th March 2017 24th Mar 17

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
781% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise