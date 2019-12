A Mad Cow Christmas 20

There's an old cultural tradition in the Scandinavian countries, that a little and somewhat mischievous goblin creature, called 'Gårdsnissen' ('Farm Nisse') or 'Fjøsnissen' ('Cowshed Nisse') watches over and protects the farm from evil and poor crops. As long as you respect him, of course.



Funny enough, the scandinavian word for Santa is 'nisse' or 'julenisse'. Just think about that for a moment.



We'll go with a christmas angle instead. It's somewhat safer - seeing as we already have got one Snata messing up the fram yard.



And that's all we have time for today. What? No, I don't know what the angel is doing, alright?!