A Mad Cow Christmas 22

A little snot-nosed kid sits petting a dog, hoping the mad cow will consider him kind to animals - and not trample him underfoot, or rather, under hoof, as it were.



Santa stands in the background, eying his chances with slightly paranoid eyes, his mind filled with stabbing knives.



There are monochrome birds of any colour you'd want, but they are everywhere but here. Here there's only green and blue and no explanation, and - apparently, the angel's bouquet is made out of corn cobs. weird, that.



Up in the bird house in the tree that was cut short, there's an old owl, slowly blinking his wise old eyes.



But I could db lying.



The cow just moos silently to herself.