A Mad Cow Christmas 24

I must admit, this story didn't end up where I expected it to go. For one, it turned out to be too lazy to tell itself, and I was too... too lazy, too, to do it myself. So here we are, then, at the end of a really crappy Christmas Advent Calendar with hardly any mayhem to show for it....



I'm deeply disappointed. I'd expected more from a mad cow, really. Well, there'll be veal for Christmas dinner, I can tell you...!



Ow!!!



Bloddy cow stomped on my foot...!