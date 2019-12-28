Previous
I'll Tell You a Story... by bankmann
I'll Tell You a Story...

I'll tell you a story
Of Jack-a-Nory,
And now my story's begun.
I'll tell you another
About Jack's brother,
And now my story is done.

My story's ended, spoon is bended;
If you don't like it,
Go to the next door,
And get it mended.

- From 'The Little Monsters' Rhyming Morality Tales', a fictional work
Bankmann

