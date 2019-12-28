I'll Tell You a Story...

I'll tell you a story

Of Jack-a-Nory,

And now my story's begun.

I'll tell you another

About Jack's brother,

And now my story is done.



My story's ended, spoon is bended;

If you don't like it,

Go to the next door,

And get it mended.



- From 'The Little Monsters' Rhyming Morality Tales', a fictional work