Photo 2686
Now... Cough...!
Then... slowly... draw a breath...
Feel better now?
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
Tags
face
,
skeleton
,
skull
,
selfie
Annie D
ace
Hope you are fairing well :)
March 25th, 2020
