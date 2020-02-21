Glee

noun: glee; plural noun: glees



1. Great delight, especially from one's own good fortune or another's misfortune.

"His face lit up with impish glee."



2. A song for men's voices in three or more parts, usually unaccompanied, of a type popular especially c. 1750–1830.



So, then, not really a club of evilly grinning old men... Or...?