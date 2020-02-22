Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2702
Reality Filter
Reality is the sum or aggregate of all that is real or existent within a system, as opposed to that which is only imaginary.
- Wikipedia
Our minds, however, aren't really put together that way... We choose our own reality rarely ever based on fact or agreement with others.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
2847
photos
50
followers
67
following
741% complete
View this month »
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
Latest from all albums
2701
2702
2703
2704
140
2705
2706
2707
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
21st February 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
filter
,
reality
,
real
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close