Reality Filter by bankmann
Photo 2702

Reality Filter

Reality is the sum or aggregate of all that is real or existent within a system, as opposed to that which is only imaginary.
- Wikipedia

Our minds, however, aren't really put together that way... We choose our own reality rarely ever based on fact or agreement with others.
22nd February 2020

Bankmann

@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
