Busload Of Faith... by bankmann
Photo 2695

Busload Of Faith...

You can't depend on intelligence
ooohhh, you can't depend on God
You can only depend on one thing
you need a busload of faith to get by, watch, baby

- Lou Reed, 'Busload Of Faith'
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
