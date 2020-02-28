Previous
Nur Geträumt ('Only Dreaming') by bankmann
Photo 2708

Nur Geträumt ('Only Dreaming')

Mein Kopf tut weh, mach die Augen zu
Ich lieg' im grünen Gras und erzähl' mir was
Ich hab' heute nichts versäumt
Denn ich hab' nur von dir geträumt
Wir haben uns lang nicht mehr gesehen
Ich werd' mal zu dir rüber gehen

- Nena, 'Nur Geträumt'
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Bankmann

@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
