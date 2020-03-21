Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2739
Energy Drain...
I don't mind a bit of quiet. I can concentrate. I can be productive. I quite like working from home. It's such a short way to the office.
But not really having the choice of going somewhere else, because the country is slowly shutting down, it starts gnawing at you. You're surprisingly tired and worn by the end of the day.
Are the walls slowly inching closer?
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
2
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonderful shot and I agree with your thoughts.
March 24th, 2020
Bankmann
ace
@mzzhope
I knew I wasn'y alone…! :-) Thanks!
March 24th, 2020
I knew I wasn’y alone…! :-) Thanks!