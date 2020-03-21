Previous
Next
Energy Drain... by bankmann
Photo 2739

Energy Drain...

I don't mind a bit of quiet. I can concentrate. I can be productive. I quite like working from home. It's such a short way to the office.

But not really having the choice of going somewhere else, because the country is slowly shutting down, it starts gnawing at you. You're surprisingly tired and worn by the end of the day.

Are the walls slowly inching closer?
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful shot and I agree with your thoughts.
March 24th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
@mzzhope
I knew I wasn’y alone…! :-) Thanks!
March 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise