Photo 2747
Doc Samson (I)
Doc Samson is a fictional character from the Marvel super hero universe. Hardly his fault, then. I remember him from The Incredible Hulk comic books from the eighties. Haven't see much of him since, to be honest.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
2889
photos
50
followers
68
following
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
26th March 2020 9:56am
Tags
selfie
,
doc samson
